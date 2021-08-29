Coming soon: Verdigre events

(VERDIGRE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Verdigre calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Verdigre area:

Sunday Funday Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Music, dancing and cold drinks under the shade of Cottonwood trees.

Kids' Sip & Paint Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Come and join us for some fun art for kids. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to have fun making your masterpiece on

Reinvented Wheels Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Reinvented Wheels at 43504 SD-52, Yankton, SD 57078-6349, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Ohiya Casino & Resort Military Appreciation Free Play Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Mondays are for military members at Ohiya Casino! Show your valid military ID and get $20 in Free Play after earning 15 points.

Fall Photo Safari at Devil's Nest, Nebraska Niobrara, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 53142 Nebraska 12, Niobrara, NE 68760

Engage with a community of photographers in a magical weekend brimming with fellowship, learning, and unique photo opportunities.