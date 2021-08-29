Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Verdigre, NE

Coming soon: Verdigre events

Posted by 
Verdigre Updates
Verdigre Updates
 5 days ago

(VERDIGRE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Verdigre calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Verdigre area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16C7Qm_0bgSfrPa00

Sunday Funday

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Music, dancing and cold drinks under the shade of Cottonwood trees.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3wpc_0bgSfrPa00

Kids' Sip & Paint

Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Come and join us for some fun art for kids. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to have fun making your masterpiece on

Learn More

Reinvented Wheels

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Reinvented Wheels at 43504 SD-52, Yankton, SD 57078-6349, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzFU5_0bgSfrPa00

Ohiya Casino & Resort Military Appreciation Free Play

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Mondays are for military members at Ohiya Casino! Show your valid military ID and get $20 in Free Play after earning 15 points.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjbVi_0bgSfrPa00

Fall Photo Safari at Devil's Nest, Nebraska

Niobrara, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 53142 Nebraska 12, Niobrara, NE 68760

Engage with a community of photographers in a magical weekend brimming with fellowship, learning, and unique photo opportunities.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Verdigre Updates

Verdigre Updates

Verdigre, NE
18
Followers
258
Post
350
Views
ABOUT

With Verdigre Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Verdigre, NE
City
Niobrara, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And Join Us#Live Events#O Neill Ne 68763#Ne Mondays#Ohiya Casino#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy