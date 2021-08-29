Live events Livingston — what’s coming up

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Live events are lining up on the Livingston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Livingston:

Porchlight presents Christopher Williams Dodgeville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Christopher Williams Backyard Concert on 8/26 About this Event WHAT TO EXPECT The James Family would love to invite you to a house concert in their backyard with talented singer-songwriter...

Sunday Service Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 677 Walnut Dell Rd, Platteville, WI

Join us for Sunday Service! Our service consists of an opening time of worship, a message delivered by Pastor Mike, and a closing time of worship, prayer ministry, and fellowship. We hope to see...

COVID-19 vaccination clinic Dodgeville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 E Fountain St, Dodgeville, WI

COME GET VACCINATED! SSM Health is partnering with Community Connections Free Clinic, 101 East Fountain St., Dodgeville, for a mobile vaccine clinic on August 31from 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Vaccines...

Doggie Dip 2021 Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1155 N 4th St, Platteville, WI

After the pool closes for human swimming, bring your dog for a dip at the pool. Small dogs (less than 40 lbs) will be permitted from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm and large dogs (more than 40 lbs) from 7:00...

Wisconsin Northern Aires August Chapter Rally Dodgeville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2626 Spring Rd, Dodgeville, WI

After making your reservations, please call or email Dolly and let her know you are coming. Rates are very reasonable. Tours and activities are being planned. Rally Fee: TBA Reservation Deadline...