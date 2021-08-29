Cancel
Abiquiu, NM

Events on the Abiquiu calendar

Abiquiu Daily
(ABIQUIU, NM) Live events are lining up on the Abiquiu calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Abiquiu area:

Overland - New Mexico

Petaca, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Petaca, NM

Overland New Mexico August 28-31, 2021 $999 per vehicle Carson National Forest Registration Opens Friday, September 11th @ 8:30 CST Entry Fee Includes: • Pre-planned route featuring a mixture of...

"Resume Score Maximizer" — Do You Know Your Resume Score? — Santa Fe

Pojoaque, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can effectively Find, Land and Thrive in Your Dream Job About this event Discover The Critical Mistakes in Your Resume, so that you can...

LA Safari Hunt

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:15 AM

LA Safari Hunt A Fun Scavenger Hunt for Los Alamos County! Everyone can participate! We are asking everyone to place a stuffed animal(s) in their window. If a window is not possible, placing one...

Chit Chat Discussion Group - When is Early Intervention Needed

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 3540 Orange St, Los Alamos, NM

Join us on the lawn at FSN for a casual discussion group focusing on early intervention. Kids can play as adults talk and get to know one another.

Los Alamos Halloweekend's Trick–or–Treat on MainStreet 2021

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Central Avenue, Los Alamos, NM 87544

**NOTE: No registration needed for attendees; this is only for businesses and organizations.**

With Abiquiu Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

