Parksville, KY

Parksville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 5 days ago

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Parksville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parksville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNgVf_0bgSfbXC00

LLB Live 2021

Wilmore, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 9529 Harrodsburg Road, Wilmore, KY 40390

LLB Live is BACK September 5th at the former Ichthus Farm just outside of Lexington in the rolling hills of the Bluegrass!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBHLh_0bgSfbXC00

Nourish the Future: Feeding and Fueling the World (Kentucky)

Wilmore, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 204 North Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, KY 40390

This workshop will help MS and HS science teachers understand more about the science of food production and sustainable fuels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfnZj_0bgSfbXC00

Tea & Coffee para el Alma Santa María la Real de Nieva

Junction City, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: Santa María la Real de Nieva, Segovia, 40440 Segovia

Tea & Coffe para el Alma: tarde filosófica tipo coach + alimentación.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5moV_0bgSfbXC00

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 269 River Run Dr

Lancaster, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20113273 in River Run starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

2021 Fort Harrod Jazz Festival at Shaker Village

Harrodsburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

Listen to LIVE Jazz at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill including FREE admission to Shaker Village & their historical tours/exhibits.

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

