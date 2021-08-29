Parksville calendar: What's coming up

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Parksville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parksville:

LLB Live 2021 Wilmore, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 9529 Harrodsburg Road, Wilmore, KY 40390

LLB Live is BACK September 5th at the former Ichthus Farm just outside of Lexington in the rolling hills of the Bluegrass!

Nourish the Future: Feeding and Fueling the World (Kentucky) Wilmore, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 204 North Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, KY 40390

This workshop will help MS and HS science teachers understand more about the science of food production and sustainable fuels.

Tea & Coffee para el Alma Santa María la Real de Nieva Junction City, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: Santa María la Real de Nieva, Segovia, 40440 Segovia

Tea & Coffe para el Alma: tarde filosófica tipo coach + alimentación.

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 269 River Run Dr Lancaster, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20113273 in River Run starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

2021 Fort Harrod Jazz Festival at Shaker Village Harrodsburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330

Listen to LIVE Jazz at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill including FREE admission to Shaker Village & their historical tours/exhibits.