Parksville calendar: What's coming up
(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Parksville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parksville:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 9529 Harrodsburg Road, Wilmore, KY 40390
LLB Live is BACK September 5th at the former Ichthus Farm just outside of Lexington in the rolling hills of the Bluegrass!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 204 North Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, KY 40390
This workshop will help MS and HS science teachers understand more about the science of food production and sustainable fuels.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: Santa María la Real de Nieva, Segovia, 40440 Segovia
Tea & Coffe para el Alma: tarde filosófica tipo coach + alimentación.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Open House for MLS# 20113273 in River Run starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330
Listen to LIVE Jazz at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill including FREE admission to Shaker Village & their historical tours/exhibits.
Comments / 0