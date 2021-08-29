Cancel
Terreton, ID

Terreton calendar: Events coming up

Terreton Digest
 5 days ago

(TERRETON, ID) Live events are coming to Terreton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Terreton:

Rexburg, ID - Spinning Babies® Workshop w/ Nikki - Aug 17, 2021

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 450 E Main St, Rexburg, ID

Spinning Babies® Workshop Where dilation stalls, rotation solves! Spinning Babies® reduces unnecessary cesareans with a paradigm-shifting approach to physiological birth. Spinning Babies® goes...

Drop-In at the Ropes Course

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Framing the Red

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1680 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls, ID

Framing The Red at Roadhouse Saloon at Idaho Falls, Idaho, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 04:00 pm

Zoo Brew at the Idaho Falls Zoo 2021

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Enjoy an evening at the Zoo when the animals are active and you can sample some delicious brew.  Food will be available for purchase at th

Devotional - Dallin Hansen

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:05 AM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

Dallin Hansen was born and raised in Rexburg, Idaho. From a young age, he was involved in music. He attended Ricks College and later BYU, graduating with a master’s degree in instrumental...

With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

