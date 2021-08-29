What’s up Pittsburg: Local events calendar

(PITTSBURG, NH) Pittsburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pittsburg area:

Samhain Gathering Groveton, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6 State Street, Groveton, NH 03582

We will be gathering to decorate brooms for Samhain (aka Halloween). Materials will be provided. Feel free to bring items you want to use.

Indian Stream Community Health Center, Inc. Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 141 Corliss Ln, Colebrook, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

Lone Pine Beer Dinner Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME

Join us for another beer dinner with a pairing menu created by Chef Shaun. This beer dinner will feature Lone Pine's famous Portland Pale Ale, Blueberry Sparkler sour, Oh-J double IPA, and a new...

Summer Yoga at Saddleback! Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME

Updated schedule - please read below: Upcoming dates/times: -Friday evening 8/6 - 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. with Kristina. -Class with Kristina moves to Sunday afternoons 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 from 2-3 p.m...

3-D Archery Shoot, Derby Fish & Game Club Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 75 Fish Game Rd, Derby, VT

Calendar of Events courtesy of R&L Archery, 70 Smith St, Barre VT, 802-479-9151. More than just archery. Firearms, fishing, trapping, kayaks, prospecting ...