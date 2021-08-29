Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburg, NH

What’s up Pittsburg: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pittsburg Bulletin
Pittsburg Bulletin
 5 days ago

(PITTSBURG, NH) Pittsburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pittsburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtQEM_0bgSfZic00

Samhain Gathering

Groveton, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6 State Street, Groveton, NH 03582

We will be gathering to decorate brooms for Samhain (aka Halloween). Materials will be provided. Feel free to bring items you want to use.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GkKud_0bgSfZic00

Indian Stream Community Health Center, Inc.

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 141 Corliss Ln, Colebrook, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoTuh_0bgSfZic00

Lone Pine Beer Dinner

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME

Join us for another beer dinner with a pairing menu created by Chef Shaun. This beer dinner will feature Lone Pine's famous Portland Pale Ale, Blueberry Sparkler sour, Oh-J double IPA, and a new...

Learn More

Summer Yoga at Saddleback!

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME

Updated schedule - please read below: Upcoming dates/times: -Friday evening 8/6 - 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. with Kristina. -Class with Kristina moves to Sunday afternoons 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 from 2-3 p.m...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYz8G_0bgSfZic00

3-D Archery Shoot, Derby Fish & Game Club

Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 75 Fish Game Rd, Derby, VT

Calendar of Events courtesy of R&L Archery, 70 Smith St, Barre VT, 802-479-9151. More than just archery. Firearms, fishing, trapping, kayaks, prospecting ...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg, NH
20
Followers
297
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsburg Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburg, NH
City
Colebrook, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Kayaks#Nh Free Mammograms#Portland Pale Ale#Vt Calendar Of Events#R L Archery#Smith St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy