Indian Lake, NY

Live events Indian Lake — what's coming up

Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 5 days ago

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Indian Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indian Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11u0e2_0bgSfXxA00

AJGT #5 Cronin's Golf Resort

Warrensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, NY

Golf Tournament for children ages 6-17. 3 Hole, 9 hole scramble, 9 hole or 18 hole. Must register first at adkjrgolftour.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoQMU_0bgSfXxA00

The K&O Folk Show LIVE from The Stony Creek Free Library!

Stony Creek, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 37 Harrisburg Rd, Stony Creek, NY

The Stony Creek Free Library Presents: "The K&O Folk Show LIVE!" Summer is heating up in the Creek! Join us Mondays at 7pm in the library's … More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yB7V_0bgSfXxA00

United Way/Kiwanis Youth and Education Golf Tournament

Warrensburg, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885

Join us for a fun day of golf at Cronin's on 10/4 that promises to leave you with a smile...and a full tummy from a fabulous steak dinner!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Omi4x_0bgSfXxA00

Visitation

Warrensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3809 Main St #1, Warrensburg, NY

Here is Amy C. Cleveland’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 25, 2021, at the age of 60, Amy C. Cleveland of North Creek, New York, born...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQ7lR_0bgSfXxA00

Adirondack Paddling and Hiking at Great Camp Sagamore

Raquette Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 1105 Sagamore Rd, Raquette Lake, NY

All hiking events in Raquette Lake, New York. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Raquette Lake like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
