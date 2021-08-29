Cancel
Happy, TX

Happy events coming soon

Posted by 
Happy News Watch
 5 days ago

(HAPPY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Happy calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Happy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033JyG_0bgSfW4R00

Open House - 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Write a Review Search 212 Homes for sale and 1 House for rent in Canyon - View 213 Canyon Homes and Houses for Sale and Rent. HAR.com is the Official MLS website and mobile app for home buyers and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eANxn_0bgSfW4R00

Potluck and Prayer

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1818 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

Potluck in Canyon, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming potluck parties & gathering events happening in Canyon, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkpX7_0bgSfW4R00

Kidz ROCK Christmas in Reverse 2021

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1601 Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79109

We will be learning the Christmas musical "Christmas in Reverse" to present to our friends & families in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qU03_0bgSfW4R00

Better Together

Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 6701 Arden Road, Amarillo, TX 79109

Better Together Annual Couples Retreat @ Arden Road Baptist Church in Amarillo, TX!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vysCi_0bgSfW4R00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Canyon

Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Canyon, TX 79016

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Happy, TX
ABOUT

With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

