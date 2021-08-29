Live events coming up in Theodosia

(THEODOSIA, MO) Live events are coming to Theodosia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Theodosia:

Blessing Generations - Mountain Home, AR Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3338 U.S. 62, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Blessing Generations In this 12-hour experience (usually Friday night and Saturday), Craig Hill teaches on video about the seven critical times in life that God intended us to receive blessing in order to establish identity and destiny for our lives. The teaching and small group ministry times in this weekend experience will give you great revelation about your own life, impact your relationships with your own children and provide a time where God can restore what you never received. -Friday:

5th Tuesday Play Date (Aug 2021) Branson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy, Branson, MO

Join us for this fun, come and go as needed, play date in honor of this 5th Tuesday in August! We'll have water and drinks for kids and parents. Let your kids run while you catch up with and meet...

Line Dancing for Women Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Heart Healthy Line Dancing every Tuesday 11:30am beginners, 12:30 pm intermediate. Call Schliemann Center for Women to register. Due to covid, class capacity is limited. Masks required and social...

Rock the Barn Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2545 Hwy 5 N, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Rock the Barn is the seventh annual fundraiser for the Mruk Family Education Center on Aging of Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Welcome Night Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Come to meet the staff and leadership of Emmanuel Church and ask questions. You will learn our core values and statements of faith, find out about membership, and learn of the opportunities...