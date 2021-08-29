Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theodosia, MO

Live events coming up in Theodosia

Posted by 
Theodosia Digest
Theodosia Digest
 5 days ago

(THEODOSIA, MO) Live events are coming to Theodosia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Theodosia:

Blessing Generations - Mountain Home, AR

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3338 U.S. 62, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Blessing Generations In this 12-hour experience (usually Friday night and Saturday), Craig Hill teaches on video about the seven critical times in life that God intended us to receive blessing in order to establish identity and destiny for our lives. The teaching and small group ministry times in this weekend experience will give you great revelation about your own life, impact your relationships with your own children and provide a time where God can restore what you never received. -Friday:

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hk4to_0bgSfVBi00

5th Tuesday Play Date (Aug 2021)

Branson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1501 Branson Hills Pkwy, Branson, MO

Join us for this fun, come and go as needed, play date in honor of this 5th Tuesday in August! We'll have water and drinks for kids and parents. Let your kids run while you catch up with and meet...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dwiO_0bgSfVBi00

Line Dancing for Women

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Heart Healthy Line Dancing every Tuesday 11:30am beginners, 12:30 pm intermediate. Call Schliemann Center for Women to register. Due to covid, class capacity is limited. Masks required and social...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25s7Ej_0bgSfVBi00

Rock the Barn

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2545 Hwy 5 N, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Rock the Barn is the seventh annual fundraiser for the Mruk Family Education Center on Aging of Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfkie_0bgSfVBi00

Welcome Night

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Come to meet the staff and leadership of Emmanuel Church and ask questions. You will learn our core values and statements of faith, find out about membership, and learn of the opportunities...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia, MO
34
Followers
308
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Theodosia, MO
City
Branson, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mountain Home#Ar#Mo Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy