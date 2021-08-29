Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, MO

Lewistown calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Lewistown Voice
Lewistown Voice
 5 days ago

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Lewistown is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gWHVc_0bgSfUIz00

Party Like A MonSTAR Halloween Bash

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 North 5th Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Bring the entire family to enjoy fun games, activities, candy, apple bobbing, pumpkin painting and much more!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnlI2_0bgSfUIz00

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - QUINCY, IL

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 S. 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcygD_0bgSfUIz00

Family Life Seminar!

Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for our annual Family Life Seminar! Guest speakers are Rodney and Candice Barlow! Dinner and Childcare will be provided for Saturday! Hope to see you and your family there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZ47x_0bgSfUIz00

Quincy Artists Guild Meeting

Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 334 S 48th St, Quincy, IL

If you are an artist or have always wanted to be one, the Quincy Artists’ Guild will welcome you to become a member and share the love of painting, sketching, print making, ceramics, jewelry and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FD1E_0bgSfUIz00

Daily Pour

Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 901 Maine St, Quincy, IL

Do you need a fun activity with your children?, or if you want to get away for some fun? This Class is for you! Paint pouring is a fun and easy way to make your own masterpiece without any...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown Voice

Lewistown, MO
13
Followers
272
Post
559
Views
ABOUT

With Lewistown Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Quincy, MO
City
Quincy, IL
City
Lewistown, MO
City
Lewistown, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il 62301 Bring#World Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy