Lewistown calendar: What's coming up

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Lewistown is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

Party Like A MonSTAR Halloween Bash Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 North 5th Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Bring the entire family to enjoy fun games, activities, candy, apple bobbing, pumpkin painting and much more!!

Big Daddy Weave - World Vision Volunteer - QUINCY, IL Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 S. 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Big Daddy Weave tour!

Family Life Seminar! Canton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for our annual Family Life Seminar! Guest speakers are Rodney and Candice Barlow! Dinner and Childcare will be provided for Saturday! Hope to see you and your family there!

Quincy Artists Guild Meeting Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 334 S 48th St, Quincy, IL

If you are an artist or have always wanted to be one, the Quincy Artists’ Guild will welcome you to become a member and share the love of painting, sketching, print making, ceramics, jewelry and...

Daily Pour Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 901 Maine St, Quincy, IL

Do you need a fun activity with your children?, or if you want to get away for some fun? This Class is for you! Paint pouring is a fun and easy way to make your own masterpiece without any...