Crestone, CO

Crestone calendar: Events coming up

(CRESTONE, CO) Live events are coming to Crestone.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crestone:

Sundays @ Six presents: Moors & McCumber

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: First St, Alamosa, CO

** Join us at the park before 6 for an opening performance by new local group: The Celtic (K)nots!!** Our Sundays @ Six summer series continues at Cole Park on August 29 with Moors & McCumber! A...

SLV Pride Art Show 2021

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 529 Main St #2482, Alamosa, CO

SLV Pride is proud to display artwork for the month of August at Milagros Coffeehouse in downtown Alamosa. Come see all the talented artwork from the Valley's LGBTQ+ community!

Corn Hole League

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1307 Main St suite a, Alamosa, CO

This event is held every Monday at the Wet Paintbrush. https://www.facebook.com/slvcornhole/

Alamosa Round-Up

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8784 Old Sanford Rd, Alamosa, CO

The Alamosa Round-UP has been a part of the San Luis Valley Heritage for almost 40 years. With multiple days of exciting events and an Old West Cattle Drive, it is the biggest event in Alamosa...

Blake & Jenna Bolerjack

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 410 S 6th St, Westcliffe, CO

www.blakeandjenna.com/about Now joining their voices as a duet ministry, husband and wife, award winning duo Blake & Jenna communicate their faith through music with gen...

With Crestone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

