Curtis calendar: Events coming up

(CURTIS, NE) Live events are lining up on the Curtis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Curtis area:

Elevate 1 mile/5K Run/Walk Mc Cook, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 West C Street, McCook, NE 69001

Elevate Wellness and Physical Therapy is excited to be hosting a 1 mile and 5K walk/run to celebrate PT month this October!

5th Sunday Singspiration & More Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 919 H St, Cozad, NE

Time to worship God with your talents! This Singspiration we are going to focus on hymns as much as possible. So think of some of your favorites we can sing together. Let Pastor Susan or Joe know...

So, 19.09.21 Wanderdate Klimawanderung am Dilsberg für 35-55J Maxwell, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: Alter Postweg 10, 69151 Neckargemünd

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.

Team Jesus Kick Off Party Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2117 Newell St, Cozad, NE

Come bounce with us at the Church of Christ on Newell Team Jesus Kick off party! Bring your family friends for a fun afternoon of bouncing and games.

Movies at the Fox- Jungle Cruise (2021) North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

Directed by- Jaume Collet-Serra Rated- PG-13 Runtime- 2h 7m Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals...