Curtis, NE

Curtis calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Curtis Digest
Curtis Digest
 5 days ago

(CURTIS, NE) Live events are lining up on the Curtis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Curtis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dKum_0bgSfSXX00

Elevate 1 mile/5K Run/Walk

Mc Cook, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 West C Street, McCook, NE 69001

Elevate Wellness and Physical Therapy is excited to be hosting a 1 mile and 5K walk/run to celebrate PT month this October!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKVaq_0bgSfSXX00

5th Sunday Singspiration & More

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 919 H St, Cozad, NE

Time to worship God with your talents! This Singspiration we are going to focus on hymns as much as possible. So think of some of your favorites we can sing together. Let Pastor Susan or Joe know...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnIC6_0bgSfSXX00

So, 19.09.21 Wanderdate Klimawanderung am Dilsberg für 35-55J

Maxwell, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: Alter Postweg 10, 69151 Neckargemünd

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S46W9_0bgSfSXX00

Team Jesus Kick Off Party

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2117 Newell St, Cozad, NE

Come bounce with us at the Church of Christ on Newell Team Jesus Kick off party! Bring your family friends for a fun afternoon of bouncing and games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282f1l_0bgSfSXX00

Movies at the Fox- Jungle Cruise (2021)

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

Directed by- Jaume Collet-Serra Rated- PG-13 Runtime- 2h 7m Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals...

Comments / 0

Curtis Digest

Curtis Digest

Curtis, NE
ABOUT

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

