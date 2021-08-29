Great River calendar: Coming events

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Live events are coming to Great River.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great River:

Psychic Development Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

$20 Exchange Free Frequency Gift Bag to help you with your journey included every class! Please confirm beforehand! Tuesday’s at 6PM The Collective Consciousness presents... Psychic Development by...

Drain Oakdale, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4608 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

JoeyTAF presents - Drain, Life's Question, Rain of Salvation, Soul Provider, Misguided Youth at Shakers on Sunday October 17th 2021

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (ISLIP) Islip, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: ISLIP, Islip, NY 11751

Balance Your Hormones and Create Rock Solid Self-Worth & Self-Love by remembering what it means to be woman!

Bye Bye Birdy - Children's Program, $4 per child upon arrival Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4090 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY

Bye Bye Birdy Connetquot River State Park Preserve Children's Program August 29th, 2021 1:30 - 3:00pm It's that time of year again! Some birds will stay, others will go and some will be visiting...

Family Festival & Carnival East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 Harrison Ave, East Islip, NY

St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in East Islip will be holding their 2021 Family Festival from Thursday, August 26th through Sunday, August 29th. Come out for four days of fun featuring exciting...