Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great River, NY

Great River calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Live events are coming to Great River.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjAB4_0bgSfReo00

Psychic Development

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

$20 Exchange Free Frequency Gift Bag to help you with your journey included every class! Please confirm beforehand! Tuesday’s at 6PM The Collective Consciousness presents... Psychic Development by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETlSY_0bgSfReo00

Drain

Oakdale, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4608 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

JoeyTAF presents - Drain, Life's Question, Rain of Salvation, Soul Provider, Misguided Youth at Shakers on Sunday October 17th 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THEQg_0bgSfReo00

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (ISLIP)

Islip, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: ISLIP, Islip, NY 11751

Balance Your Hormones and Create Rock Solid Self-Worth & Self-Love by remembering what it means to be woman!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZx4w_0bgSfReo00

Bye Bye Birdy - Children's Program, $4 per child upon arrival

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4090 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY

Bye Bye Birdy Connetquot River State Park Preserve Children's Program August 29th, 2021 1:30 - 3:00pm It's that time of year again! Some birds will stay, others will go and some will be visiting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRCSR_0bgSfReo00

Family Festival & Carnival

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 Harrison Ave, East Islip, NY

St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in East Islip will be holding their 2021 Family Festival from Thursday, August 26th through Sunday, August 29th. Come out for four days of fun featuring exciting...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Great River Dispatch

Great River Dispatch

Great River, NY
16
Followers
344
Post
507
Views
ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great River, NY
City
Oakdale, NY
City
Islip, NY
City
East Islip, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Roman Catholic Church#Birds#Psychic Development#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy