Ridgway, IL

Ridgway events coming soon

Ridgway News Watch
Ridgway News Watch
 5 days ago

(RIDGWAY, IL) Live events are lining up on the Ridgway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ridgway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTC6K_0bgSfQm500

Social Alchemy Symposium

New Harmony, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Apr 04, 08:00 PM

Address: 506 Main St., New Harmony, IN 47631

Learning about the world and ourselves through the art, architecture, design and ideas related to New Harmony, Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2NSQ_0bgSfQm500

Shawnee Hills 100

Ozark, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3760 Ondessonk Rd, Ozark, IL

Presented by Terrain Trail Runners, Shawnee Hills 100Mi, 100K, 50K is an entire weekend of outdoor and trail running FUN for not just the runners but their family and friends!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E19qt_0bgSfQm500

Krimidinner "Der Tod heiratet mit"

Wadesville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Address: Annastraße 68, 47638 Straelen

Krimidinner Der Tod heiratet mit Das FestDer schönste Tag im Leben einer Frau – ist ihre Hochzeit. So manche fiebert ihr halbes Leben dem gr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ro5rQ_0bgSfQm500

Ryan Stevenson Weathering the Storm Tour with Tasha Layton & RICHLIN

Mc Leansboro, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1007 South Jackson Street, McLeansboro, IL 62859

Ryan Stevenson Weathering the Storm Tour with Tasha Layton & RICHLIN

Johnson County - Solar Open House

Ozark, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 11695 U.S. 45, Ozark, IL 62972

Solarize SI Solar Open House will give you a chance to learn more about solar in person!

