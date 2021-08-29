Cancel
Nucla, CO

Live events on the horizon in Nucla

Posted by 
Nucla Digest
Nucla Digest
 5 days ago

(NUCLA, CO) Nucla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nucla:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDMlR_0bgSfPtM00

Weehawken Dance Session Begins!

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO

Weehawken Dance is open to students ages 2.5 through adult, at a variety of skill levels. We offer classes in many dance styles including ballet, pointe, tap, hip-hop, jazz and aerial dance, with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nNHV_0bgSfPtM00

Girl Scouts Sign Up Day - Montrose, CO

Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 Apollo Road, Montrose, CO 81401

It's time to press play! You're invited to a Girl Scouts Sign Up Day! Current members and future Girl Scouts are welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXpui_0bgSfPtM00

Men’s Coffee Klatch

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1047 N 1st St, Montrose, CO

Come join the TRPC coffee klatch for a time of fellowship and coffee with the men of TRPC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUcVO_0bgSfPtM00

“Chiaroscuro” An afternoon with David Korevaar, piano MONTROSE

Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 East Pavilion Place, Montrose, CO 81401

For the 2021–2022 season opener we are excited to invite David Korevaar, Distinguished Professor of Piano from CU Boulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b48jL_0bgSfPtM00

Author Craig Childs at the Montrose Pavilion – August 29

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 E Pavilion Pl, Montrose, CO

In light of recent developments with COVID-19 variants, the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation will be requiring masks inside the Montrose Pavilion for the Craig Childs event on August 29. If...

