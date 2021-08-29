Live events on the horizon in Nucla

(NUCLA, CO) Nucla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nucla:

Weehawken Dance Session Begins! Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO

Weehawken Dance is open to students ages 2.5 through adult, at a variety of skill levels. We offer classes in many dance styles including ballet, pointe, tap, hip-hop, jazz and aerial dance, with...

Girl Scouts Sign Up Day - Montrose, CO Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 Apollo Road, Montrose, CO 81401

It's time to press play! You're invited to a Girl Scouts Sign Up Day! Current members and future Girl Scouts are welcome!

Men’s Coffee Klatch Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1047 N 1st St, Montrose, CO

Come join the TRPC coffee klatch for a time of fellowship and coffee with the men of TRPC.

“Chiaroscuro” An afternoon with David Korevaar, piano MONTROSE Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 East Pavilion Place, Montrose, CO 81401

For the 2021–2022 season opener we are excited to invite David Korevaar, Distinguished Professor of Piano from CU Boulder.

Author Craig Childs at the Montrose Pavilion – August 29 Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 E Pavilion Pl, Montrose, CO

In light of recent developments with COVID-19 variants, the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation will be requiring masks inside the Montrose Pavilion for the Craig Childs event on August 29. If...