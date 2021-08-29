Live events on the horizon in Nucla
(NUCLA, CO) Nucla has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nucla:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO
Weehawken Dance is open to students ages 2.5 through adult, at a variety of skill levels. We offer classes in many dance styles including ballet, pointe, tap, hip-hop, jazz and aerial dance, with...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 205 Apollo Road, Montrose, CO 81401
It's time to press play! You're invited to a Girl Scouts Sign Up Day! Current members and future Girl Scouts are welcome!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1047 N 1st St, Montrose, CO
Come join the TRPC coffee klatch for a time of fellowship and coffee with the men of TRPC.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 1800 East Pavilion Place, Montrose, CO 81401
For the 2021–2022 season opener we are excited to invite David Korevaar, Distinguished Professor of Piano from CU Boulder.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1800 E Pavilion Pl, Montrose, CO
In light of recent developments with COVID-19 variants, the Libraries of Montrose County Foundation will be requiring masks inside the Montrose Pavilion for the Craig Childs event on August 29. If...
