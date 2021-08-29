Events on the Gardiner calendar

(GARDINER, MT) Gardiner is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gardiner area:

Wild Rivers Film Tour Livingston Livingston, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: West Butte Street, Livingston, MT 59047

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

TASTE Walkabout at Lone Mountain Ranch Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Lone Mountain Ranch Road, Big Sky, MT 59730

Join us for our annual TASTE at LMR – a feast of music + food + spirits, this Labor Day Weekend!

VINYL BUS 2021 Pray, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Feidikstraße 93, 59065 Hamm

Endlich ist es wieder soweit: Der Vinyl Bus ist auf großer Tour und macht Station im Auditorium Hamm.

Ice Age to Our Age Exhibit Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 W Chinook St, Livingston, MT

Megafauna: Ice Age to Our Age Exhibit at Yellowstone Gateway Museum A new exhibit explores the last Ice Age in the Park County, Montana area and the megafauna that lived here, including the...

Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers Livingston, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Corner of Callender and 3rd Streets, Livingston, MT 59047

Tour features more than 30 homes and businesses, the stories of the movers and shakers that helped build Livingston, including those living along “Banker’s Row” or Yellowstone Street, and more. A tour option adds sites in Sacajawea Park. Tours are led by museum staff and volunteers. Each tour is approximately 1.5-2 hours long with multiple stops along the way. Please arrive 15 minutes early if possible. Sturdy shoes, water, sunscreen, and a light jacket are recommended. Distance: about one mile