Coleville calendar: Coming events

(COLEVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Coleville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coleville:

9/11 "REMEMBERING GROUND ZERO" MEMORIAL CEREMONY Minden, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1631 Lucerne Street, Minden, NV 89423

In observance of the September 11 attack of the World Trade Center in 2001. The ceremony will include Faith, Family, and Freedom stories.

Unity at the Lake Sunday Celebration South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 870 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Hybrid Celebration, either meeting at Unity or via Zoom. Reservations are only for those planning to attend in person.

10th Annual TAMBA Rose to Toads South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Oneidas St and Fountain Place Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

This is the 10th Annual TAMBA Rose to Toads Ride. Mark your calendars, start your training and make sure your TAMBA membership is up-to-date

NAAMLP 42nd Annual Conference Stateline, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 55 U.S. 50, Stateline, NV 89449

The National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs’ (NAAMLP) 42nd Annual Conference, Sept. 12-15 , 2021 @ Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Family Camp 2019 - Dardanelles, CA 2021 Dardanelle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: CA-108, Dardanelle, CA

Camp Jack Hazard offers a family adventure in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Bring your whole family for a weekend full of nature, arts and crafts, swimming, hiking, rock climbing and...