Lincoln, MT

What’s up Lincoln: Local events calendar

Lincoln Times
 5 days ago

(LINCOLN, MT) Lincoln is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

Helena Ales For Trails 2021

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 South Last Chance Gulch Street, Helena, MT 59601

Helena Ales For Trails is an annual beer festival located in downtown Helena. This event serves as a fundraiser for local trails.

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Youth Retreat/Training

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 405 Griffin Road, Helena, MT 59602

Free Youth Retreat. Our goal is to prepare and equip the Youth for the times we are living in. Ages 12+ only. 3 meals will be served.

Too Slim & the Tail Draggers

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Live in Concert - Too Slim & the Taildraggers $5 Online $10 at the Door

Sunflower Yoga

Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

Come say farewell to summer with a yoga class amongst the sunflower blooms! ???‍♀️??‍♂️? Included in the experience: *an hour yoga class led by Candace *each student can cut three sunflowers to...

Lincoln, MT
