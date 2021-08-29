Coffee Springs calendar: Events coming up

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Live events are lining up on the Coffee Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coffee Springs:

Friday Night Magic Commander Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3 W Point Ct, Enterprise, AL

There is an $8 entry. This will be pod single elimination. Pods will be 3-4 players depending on player turnout. Winner of each pod will get 1 pack of commander legends for each other player of...

Date night! Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3000 Ozark Highway, Enterprise, AL 36330

Enjoy the sounds of old school jazz from. Ms. Lynetta M. Powell while enjoying dancing and a nice buffet dinner. We have 2 dj's afterwards!

Enterprise Farmers Market Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 525 N Main St, Enterprise, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays7am - 11amLocation:525 North Main Street

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36331

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Houston Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Enterprise Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1801 Boll Weevil Cir, Enterprise, AL

The Enterprise (AL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Houston Academy (Dothan, AL) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 5p.