Coffee Springs, AL

Coffee Springs calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Coffee Springs Updates
 5 days ago

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Live events are lining up on the Coffee Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coffee Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kb6Gv_0bgSfLbg00

Friday Night Magic Commander

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3 W Point Ct, Enterprise, AL

There is an $8 entry. This will be pod single elimination. Pods will be 3-4 players depending on player turnout. Winner of each pod will get 1 pack of commander legends for each other player of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBvUm_0bgSfLbg00

Date night!

Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3000 Ozark Highway, Enterprise, AL 36330

Enjoy the sounds of old school jazz from. Ms. Lynetta M. Powell while enjoying dancing and a nice buffet dinner. We have 2 dj's afterwards!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSRmH_0bgSfLbg00

Enterprise Farmers Market

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 525 N Main St, Enterprise, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays7am - 11amLocation:525 North Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tk6au_0bgSfLbg00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36331

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFNoD_0bgSfLbg00

Houston Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Enterprise

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1801 Boll Weevil Cir, Enterprise, AL

The Enterprise (AL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Houston Academy (Dothan, AL) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 5p.

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs, AL
ABOUT

With Coffee Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

