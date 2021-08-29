Walden events calendar

(WALDEN, CO) Walden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walden area:

Wildflower Wanders Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 925 Weiss Dr, Steamboat Springs, CO

RSVP required at yampatika.org. A popular, short, guided walk with an expert naturalist. Ages 16 and older.

Keb' Mo' Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:50 PM

Address: 950 Strings Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO

Over the past two decades, Keb’ Mo' has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances.

Preschool Storytime Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1289 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Children ages 3 to 5 years old, with a parent or caregiver, are welcome to enjoy the very best picture books and interactive movement to enhance your child's love of language and learning.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Steamboat Springs Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Steamboat Springs, CO 80488

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Guitar Bar @ Schmiggity’s Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Join Mr. Schmiggity himself (Pat Waters) every Sunday night as he alternates between serving drinks and playing solo acoustic music for everyone’s enjoyment. How many times have you walked into...