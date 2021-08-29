Cancel
Walden, CO

Walden events calendar

(WALDEN, CO) Walden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W84MA_0bgSfKix00

Wildflower Wanders

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 925 Weiss Dr, Steamboat Springs, CO

RSVP required at yampatika.org. A popular, short, guided walk with an expert naturalist. Ages 16 and older.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TY0p_0bgSfKix00

Keb' Mo'

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:50 PM

Address: 950 Strings Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO

Over the past two decades, Keb’ Mo' has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdMHx_0bgSfKix00

Preschool Storytime

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1289 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Children ages 3 to 5 years old, with a parent or caregiver, are welcome to enjoy the very best picture books and interactive movement to enhance your child's love of language and learning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ndpv5_0bgSfKix00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Steamboat Springs, CO 80488

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOOT4_0bgSfKix00

Guitar Bar @ Schmiggity’s

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Join Mr. Schmiggity himself (Pat Waters) every Sunday night as he alternates between serving drinks and playing solo acoustic music for everyone’s enjoyment. How many times have you walked into...

ABOUT

With Walden Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

