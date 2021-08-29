What’s up Dove Creek: Local events calendar

(DOVE CREEK, CO) Dove Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dove Creek:

Cortez, CO Concealed Carry Class Cortez, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1319 East Main Street, Cortez, CO 81321

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Comedy Nights at DRB Dolores, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 4th Street, Dolores, CO 81323

Comedy Nights at DRB is back. SW Colorado's Hottest Comedy Room is back all summer on the patio. Locals mic before the showcase!

AJ Lee and Blue Summit Dolores, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 4th Street, Dolores, CO 81323

DRB is proud to introduce AJ Lee and Blue Summit to SW Colorado! This is one not to miss!

Celebration of Life for Jeannie "Rene" Haddix Cortez, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: R008724, Cortez, CO

View Jeannie "Rene" Haddix's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Service for Ima Jean Pedigo Pleasant View, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

View Ima Jean Pedigo's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.