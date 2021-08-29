What’s up Dove Creek: Local events calendar
(DOVE CREEK, CO) Dove Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dove Creek:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 1319 East Main Street, Cortez, CO 81321
This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 4th Street, Dolores, CO 81323
Comedy Nights at DRB is back. SW Colorado's Hottest Comedy Room is back all summer on the patio. Locals mic before the showcase!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 4th Street, Dolores, CO 81323
DRB is proud to introduce AJ Lee and Blue Summit to SW Colorado! This is one not to miss!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: R008724, Cortez, CO
View Jeannie "Rene" Haddix's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
View Ima Jean Pedigo's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.
