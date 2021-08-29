Cancel
Houston, OH

Events on the Houston calendar

Houston Daily
(HOUSTON, OH) Houston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Houston:

life celebration

Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 646 High St, Piqua, OH

DUDLEY D. HUBBARD, age 61, of Piqua, OH went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 16, 2021 in his residence. He was born in Piqua on August 20, 1959 to the late Lester and Della (Baker...

Game Night

Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Game Night at Piqua Public Library, 116 W High St, Piqua, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Annual Meeting Aug. 29

Sidney, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2211 Cisco Rd, Sidney, OH

Picnic meal, kids' games and activities. Business meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Piqua / Sidney Dual

Piqua, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, OH

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Piqua / Sidney Dual, hosted by Piqua in Piqua OH. Starting Tuesday, August 31st.

