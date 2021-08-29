Live events Bunker — what’s coming up

(BUNKER, MO) Bunker has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bunker area:

Play or Listen to Home-Spun Music Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 Lawrence St, Potosi, MO

Do you like to play or listen to home-spun music? The Sayers Center in Potosi hosts the event for free every Sunday Evening. If you\'re […]



Groovin at the Grove Jadwin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 36225 Big Rock Candy Mountain Drive, Jadwin, MO 65501

Weekend retreat with Live Music, Ecstatic Dancing, Yoga, Current River Float trips or Ozark Hiking. Did I mention superbly prepared eats?

Salem Area Chamber of Commerce Rodeo Salem, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1136 S Main St, Salem, MO

2 day Labor Day Weekend Rodeo Hosted by the Salem Area Chamber, presented by Outlaw Rodeo Productions. Vendors welcome!

Krav Maga . BJJ . Firearms- Camp & Float Steelville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Krav Maga . BJJ . Firearms SAVE THE DATE (August 27-29th, 2021) ALL INCLUSIVE CAMP (Food, Lodging, Training, Float, T-Shirt) INSTRUCTION BY: 2nd Degree Krav Maga Black Belt - Steve Sulze 3rd...

Clearwater Longbeards,MO Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: MO-34, Piedmont, MO

Clearwater Longbeards,MOTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $60.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $20.00Gun Table RED Mossberg: $1000.00Gun Table WHITE Kimber: $1300.00Gun Table BLUE Franchi: $1500.00