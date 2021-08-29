Cancel
Bunker, MO

Live events Bunker — what's coming up

Bunker News Beat
(BUNKER, MO) Bunker has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bunker area:

Play or Listen to Home-Spun Music

Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 Lawrence St, Potosi, MO

Do you like to play or listen to home-spun music? The Sayers Center in Potosi hosts the event for free every Sunday Evening. If you\'re […]\n

Groovin at the Grove

Jadwin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 36225 Big Rock Candy Mountain Drive, Jadwin, MO 65501

Weekend retreat with Live Music, Ecstatic Dancing, Yoga, Current River Float trips or Ozark Hiking. Did I mention superbly prepared eats?

Salem Area Chamber of Commerce Rodeo

Salem, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1136 S Main St, Salem, MO

2 day Labor Day Weekend Rodeo Hosted by the Salem Area Chamber, presented by Outlaw Rodeo Productions. Vendors welcome!

Krav Maga . BJJ . Firearms- Camp & Float

Steelville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Krav Maga . BJJ . Firearms SAVE THE DATE (August 27-29th, 2021) ALL INCLUSIVE CAMP (Food, Lodging, Training, Float, T-Shirt) INSTRUCTION BY: 2nd Degree Krav Maga Black Belt - Steve Sulze 3rd...

Clearwater Longbeards,MO

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: MO-34, Piedmont, MO

Clearwater Longbeards,MOTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $60.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $20.00Gun Table RED Mossberg: $1000.00Gun Table WHITE Kimber: $1300.00Gun Table BLUE Franchi: $1500.00

Bunker News Beat

Bunker, MO
With Bunker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

