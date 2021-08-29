Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longville, MN

Coming soon: Longville events

Posted by 
Longville Dispatch
Longville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LONGVILLE, MN) Live events are coming to Longville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Longville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdhkH_0bgSfGC300

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - Walker, MN

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 407 Front St, Walker, MN

Chandler’s Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Walker, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYnMw_0bgSfGC300

2nd Annual Need for Speed Barrel Series!!

Nevis, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 20000-20408 County Rd 13, Nevis, MN

Explore all upcoming barrel racing events in Nevis, find information & tickets for upcoming barrel racing events happening in Nevis.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5JqV_0bgSfGC300

Buckcherry (18+)

Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6800 Y Frontage Rd NW, Walker, MN

Buy Buckcherry & Hinder tickets to see alternative music acts live and in-person on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 7:00 pm at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, MN.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEuLA_0bgSfGC300

Trivia at Rendezvous Brewing

Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 112 1st St S, Hackensack, MN

5 category trivia; Geography, History, Science & Nature, Arts and Literature, Sports and Leisure. Teams of up to 6.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvUyV_0bgSfGC300

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at SNARKY LOON

Jenkins, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 33488 MN-371, Jenkins, MN

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit 1500 #breweries...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Longville Dispatch

Longville Dispatch

Longville, MN
25
Followers
271
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Nevis, MN
City
Hackensack, MN
State
Florida State
City
Longville, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearm Training#Mn Wi Fl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy