Coming soon: Longville events

(LONGVILLE, MN) Live events are coming to Longville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Longville:

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - Walker, MN Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 407 Front St, Walker, MN

Chandler’s Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Walker, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will...

2nd Annual Need for Speed Barrel Series!! Nevis, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 20000-20408 County Rd 13, Nevis, MN

Explore all upcoming barrel racing events in Nevis, find information & tickets for upcoming barrel racing events happening in Nevis.

Buckcherry (18+) Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6800 Y Frontage Rd NW, Walker, MN

Buy Buckcherry & Hinder tickets to see alternative music acts live and in-person on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 7:00 pm at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, MN.

Trivia at Rendezvous Brewing Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 112 1st St S, Hackensack, MN

5 category trivia; Geography, History, Science & Nature, Arts and Literature, Sports and Leisure. Teams of up to 6.

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at SNARKY LOON Jenkins, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 33488 MN-371, Jenkins, MN

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit 1500 #breweries...