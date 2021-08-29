Point Roberts events coming soon

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Point Roberts is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Point Roberts area:

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 3406 Redwood Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Lead Safe Work Practices: EPA, WA State RRP (Refresher & Initial) & HUD

wildfire workshops Lynden, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6975 Hannegan Rd, Lynden, WA

The Whatcom Conservation District is offering 2 Wildfire Workshops this summer in partnership with the City of Bellingham. Choose from a Virtual Workshop on Tuesday July 27th or an In-person...

Women’s Sailing Night Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 876 Deer Harbor Rd, Eastsound, WA

Come celebrate another season of our Women’s Learn to Sail program. If you participated this year or want to learn more about participating next summer, swing by and find out more! Guest women...

Two Evenings with George Winston in Bellingham Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, WA 98225

Celebrated solo pianist George Winston will come to Lairmont Manor in Bellingham, WA

ODC Summer Showcase! Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for a night of dance, music and community fun! Orcas Dance Collective is proud to present their first ever showcase. Sit back, pack a picnic, and enjoy dances from the Orcas Dance...