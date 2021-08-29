Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Roberts, WA

Point Roberts events coming soon

Posted by 
Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 5 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Point Roberts is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Point Roberts area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rTEA_0bgSfFJK00

Lead Safe Work Practices: EPA, WA State RRP & HUD (D149)

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 3406 Redwood Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Lead Safe Work Practices: EPA, WA State RRP (Refresher & Initial) & HUD

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSYaQ_0bgSfFJK00

wildfire workshops

Lynden, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6975 Hannegan Rd, Lynden, WA

The Whatcom Conservation District is offering 2 Wildfire Workshops this summer in partnership with the City of Bellingham. Choose from a Virtual Workshop on Tuesday July 27th or an In-person...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NVTc_0bgSfFJK00

Women’s Sailing Night

Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 876 Deer Harbor Rd, Eastsound, WA

Come celebrate another season of our Women’s Learn to Sail program. If you participated this year or want to learn more about participating next summer, swing by and find out more! Guest women...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0058Ez_0bgSfFJK00

Two Evenings with George Winston in Bellingham

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 405 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, WA 98225

Celebrated solo pianist George Winston will come to Lairmont Manor in Bellingham, WA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZZMm_0bgSfFJK00

ODC Summer Showcase!

Eastsound, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for a night of dance, music and community fun! Orcas Dance Collective is proud to present their first ever showcase. Sit back, pack a picnic, and enjoy dances from the Orcas Dance...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
32
Followers
349
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Point Roberts, WA
Government
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Point Roberts, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Winston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Live Events#Hud#Wa 98225 Celebrated#Orcas Dance Collective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy