Gore Springs, MS

Live events Gore Springs — what’s coming up

Gore Springs News Watch
Gore Springs News Watch
 5 days ago

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) Gore Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gore Springs area:

Stop The Violence Comedy Show

Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 200 Hwy 7, Greenwood, MS 38930

Stop The Violence Comedy Show Sept 3, 2021 Featuring Marcus Combs, Toya Free, Jay Fizzle, Mo Eazy and Fulvia Come party with a purpose!

RICH GENES PRESENTS: Tripstar Performing Live

Greenwood, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 815 Main Street, Greenwood, MS 38930

September 25th RICH GENES Presents: Tripstar Live @ Main Attraction 815 Main St. Greenwood, MS. Hosted By Woa Woa. DJ Black & Wild

Encourage Me: Your Gift Will Take You There

Houston, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 North Jefferson Street, Houston, MS 38851

This awesome woman of God is coming to Houston, MS to encourage and uplift!!! If you have never heard her speak you don’t want to miss it!!

Ignite-HER Passion. Self-Discovery and Empowerment Tour

Houston, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 109 Kyle Drive, Houston, MS 38851

Empowering you to rise above adversity, reclaim your power, ignite the visionary within to manifest the life you desire.

The Power of the Gospel

Winona, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 520 US-82, Winona, MS

Join us every Sunday morning in August as we learn about the simple power of the Gospel from the book of Romans. This sermon series will show us how Jesus Christ is at the center! Romans mixes...

