Live events Clayton — what’s coming up

(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Clayton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clayton:

Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 S. 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301

Get your tickets to Big Daddy Weave's All Things New Tour!

Rend Collective - World Vision Volunteer - Quincy, IL Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 100 S 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Rend Collective tour!

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 501 Broadway Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Join us for Free Quincy Community Life skills on Wednesdays from 1:00- 2:00!

Dancer Love Glow Row Raiser Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 North 6th Street, Quincy, IL 62301

The Dancer Love Foundation presents this team marathon row to raise funds for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities.

A Night of Dueling Pianos Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4821 Oak Street, Quincy, IL 62305

Join us for a 3 hour Dueling Piano show provided by Fun Pianos hosted at Tony's Too! All proceeds go to supporting local Scouts & Explorers!