Clayton, IL

Live events Clayton — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Clayton Daily
Clayton Daily
 5 days ago

(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Clayton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clayton:

Big Daddy Weave - All Things New Tour

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 S. 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301

Get your tickets to Big Daddy Weave's All Things New Tour!

Rend Collective - World Vision Volunteer - Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 100 S 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Rend Collective tour!

Coffee, Cookies, and Conversation- Community Life Skills- Quincy

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 501 Broadway Street, Quincy, IL 62301

Join us for Free Quincy Community Life skills on Wednesdays from 1:00- 2:00!

Dancer Love Glow Row Raiser

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 North 6th Street, Quincy, IL 62301

The Dancer Love Foundation presents this team marathon row to raise funds for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities.

A Night of Dueling Pianos

Quincy, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4821 Oak Street, Quincy, IL 62305

Join us for a 3 hour Dueling Piano show provided by Fun Pianos hosted at Tony's Too! All proceeds go to supporting local Scouts & Explorers!

Clayton Daily

Clayton Daily

Clayton, IL
ABOUT

With Clayton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

