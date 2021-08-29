Live events Clayton — what’s coming up
(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are lining up on the Clayton calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clayton:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 100 S. 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301
Get your tickets to Big Daddy Weave's All Things New Tour!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:15 PM
Address: 100 S 14th St, Quincy, IL 62301
Come volunteer with World Vision on the Rend Collective tour!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 501 Broadway Street, Quincy, IL 62301
Join us for Free Quincy Community Life skills on Wednesdays from 1:00- 2:00!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 110 North 6th Street, Quincy, IL 62301
The Dancer Love Foundation presents this team marathon row to raise funds for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 4821 Oak Street, Quincy, IL 62305
Join us for a 3 hour Dueling Piano show provided by Fun Pianos hosted at Tony's Too! All proceeds go to supporting local Scouts & Explorers!
Comments / 0