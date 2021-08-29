What’s up Yoder: Local events calendar

(YODER, CO) Yoder has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yoder area:

3 Cord Meadows Oktoberfest on the Prairie Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3830 Milne Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80930

Locally loved Oktoberfest presented by 3 Cord Meadows, out in the country, just a short drive from Colorado Springs!

Clays for Kids - Colorado Springs 2021 Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 450 South Franceville Coal Mine Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80929

BluSky is excited to announce our 17th Annual Clays for Kids sporting clay event.

August 2021 Bug Run Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 723 Dale St, Fountain, CO

Join us for our August Bug Run. We will be leaving M ‘n’ C Motorcycle Apparel & Accessories +Parts at 723 Dale St, Fountain, CO and heading to High Octane Bar & Grill in Colorado City for lunch...

Reckless Ones Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 16650 Midway Ranch Rd, Fountain, CO

Colorado’s Premier Rockabilly Festival Enjoy all things Rockabilly, from pinups to flamethrowers. This year’s Hot Rod Rock & Rumble showcases live entertainment with Genuine American [...]

Motorsports Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 16650 Midway Ranch Rd, Fountain, CO

Colorado's Premier Rockabilly Festival Genuine American Music, Culture and Motorsports All ages event. Kids age 16 and under get in FREE!