Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoder, CO

What’s up Yoder: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 5 days ago

(YODER, CO) Yoder has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yoder area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CD07_0bgSfCf900

3 Cord Meadows Oktoberfest on the Prairie

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 3830 Milne Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80930

Locally loved Oktoberfest presented by 3 Cord Meadows, out in the country, just a short drive from Colorado Springs!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dm4lV_0bgSfCf900

Clays for Kids - Colorado Springs 2021

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 450 South Franceville Coal Mine Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80929

BluSky is excited to announce our 17th Annual Clays for Kids sporting clay event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dF4Sj_0bgSfCf900

August 2021 Bug Run

Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 723 Dale St, Fountain, CO

Join us for our August Bug Run. We will be leaving M ‘n’ C Motorcycle Apparel & Accessories +Parts at 723 Dale St, Fountain, CO and heading to High Octane Bar & Grill in Colorado City for lunch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WW1DI_0bgSfCf900

Reckless Ones

Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 16650 Midway Ranch Rd, Fountain, CO

Colorado’s Premier Rockabilly Festival Enjoy all things Rockabilly, from pinups to flamethrowers. This year’s Hot Rod Rock & Rumble showcases live entertainment with Genuine American [...]

Learn More

Motorsports

Fountain, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 16650 Midway Ranch Rd, Fountain, CO

Colorado's Premier Rockabilly Festival Genuine American Music, Culture and Motorsports All ages event. Kids age 16 and under get in FREE!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Yoder Post

Yoder Post

Yoder, CO
23
Followers
304
Post
972
Views
ABOUT

With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Yoder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Fountain Co Join#High Octane Bar Grill#Hot Rod Rock Rumble#Genuine American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy