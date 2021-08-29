Cancel
Council, NC

Council calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Council Dispatch
 5 days ago

(COUNCIL, NC) Council has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Council:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZrsI_0bgSfBmQ00

Michael Winslow (Police Academy, AGT) Documentary Show, Host Mike Elis

Chadbourn, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 North Brown Street, Chadbourn, NC 28431

2 shows in 1 day: Comedian Michael Winslow (Police Academy, Spaceballs, America's Got Talent), Host Mike Elis & featuring Andy Forrester

Young Males Breakfast and Professional Development Workshop

Hallsboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 5662 Sam Potts Highway, Hallsboro, NC 28442

FSEC male youth empowerment program meets every 3rd Sunday after church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOiiV_0bgSfBmQ00

Martin Self Storage Storage Auction

Leland, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Online Storage Auction at Martin Self Storage located in Leland, NC. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3923303 Unit may contain...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfFV6_0bgSfBmQ00

EVENTO SPORTWEAR MULTIAVENTURA

Winnabow, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: Valle de la Fuenfría, 28479 Cercedilla

Circuito de tirolinas en un ambiente natural. Lánzate con nosotros a disfrutar de nuestra nueva colección en un entorno maravilloso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pVyB_0bgSfBmQ00

2021 NCHF Pancake Supper

Whiteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 443 W. Virgil Street, Whiteville, NC 28472

The NC Honey Festival's 2021 Charity Pancake Supper, benefiting The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Council, NC
With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

