Council calendar: Coming events

(COUNCIL, NC) Council has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Council:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 North Brown Street, Chadbourn, NC 28431

2 shows in 1 day: Comedian Michael Winslow (Police Academy, Spaceballs, America's Got Talent), Host Mike Elis & featuring Andy Forrester

Young Males Breakfast and Professional Development Workshop Hallsboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 5662 Sam Potts Highway, Hallsboro, NC 28442

FSEC male youth empowerment program meets every 3rd Sunday after church.

Martin Self Storage Storage Auction Leland, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Online Storage Auction at Martin Self Storage located in Leland, NC. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3923303 Unit may contain...

EVENTO SPORTWEAR MULTIAVENTURA Winnabow, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: Valle de la Fuenfría, 28479 Cercedilla

Circuito de tirolinas en un ambiente natural. Lánzate con nosotros a disfrutar de nuestra nueva colección en un entorno maravilloso.

2021 NCHF Pancake Supper Whiteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 443 W. Virgil Street, Whiteville, NC 28472

The NC Honey Festival's 2021 Charity Pancake Supper, benefiting The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.