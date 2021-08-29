Cancel
Easton, KS

Live events Easton — what’s coming up

Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 5 days ago

(EASTON, KS) Easton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Easton:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Leavenworth, IN 66048

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

City of Leavenworth Holiday Bazaar & Flea Market 2021

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: Gymnasium, 123 South Esplanade Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Admission is free!  Get an early start on Christmas shopping or find that certain “something” at our annual Holiday Bazaar and Flea Market.

Viola Marie Hanna

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 531 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS

Viola Marie Hanna passed peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. She was 98 years old. She was known as Viola, Mom, Aunt Vi, Mrs. Hanna, Cherie to her husband, and Nanny to her host...

MTG Chaos Draft

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 720 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS

- Format: Draft (CHAOS) - Entry Fee: $20 - Prize Support: Booster Packs, Promo Packs, and Dice Raffle Promo Cards! Ticket Link: https://gatorsfeedsyourneeds.com/products/chaos-draft

Midwest Autoharp Academy 2021

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 123 S. Esplanade, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Join instructors Charles Whitmer and Tom Schroeder in interactive and informative Autoharp workshops.

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

