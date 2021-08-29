Live events Stanfield — what’s coming up

(STANFIELD, AZ) Stanfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanfield:

Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Casa Grande-welcome meeting Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

A Welcome Meeting to learn more about the Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Casa Grande

PAPERMAKING: PULP PAINTING in Casa Grande, AZ Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 West Wilson Street, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Papermaking class in Casa Grande, AZ: Learn to make recycled paper pulp and create sheets and designs with it

Maricopa Town Hall Maricopa, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 18160 N Maya Angelou Dr, Maricopa, AZ

Please join District 4 Supervisor Jeff McClure, PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb, and County Attorney Kent Volkmer for a Town Hall on August 30th at 6 pm. This meeting will be held in Room A at the Maricopa...

Fiber Art Class: Reverse Dyeing aka Discharge Dyeing workshop Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 West Wilson Street, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Workshop in Casa Grande, AZ - we'll use bleach to make designs on colored fabric using a variety of methods

Color Me Calm Maricopa, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 18160 N Maya Angelou Dr, Maricopa, AZ

Join others for fun conversation, light music, and plenty of creative coloring!