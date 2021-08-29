Cancel
Stanfield, AZ

Live events Stanfield — what’s coming up

Stanfield News Watch
 5 days ago

(STANFIELD, AZ) Stanfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanfield:

Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Casa Grande-welcome meeting

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

A Welcome Meeting to learn more about the Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Casa Grande

PAPERMAKING: PULP PAINTING in Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 West Wilson Street, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Papermaking class in Casa Grande, AZ: Learn to make recycled paper pulp and create sheets and designs with it

Maricopa Town Hall

Maricopa, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 18160 N Maya Angelou Dr, Maricopa, AZ

Please join District 4 Supervisor Jeff McClure, PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb, and County Attorney Kent Volkmer for a Town Hall on August 30th at 6 pm. This meeting will be held in Room A at the Maricopa...

Fiber Art Class: Reverse Dyeing aka Discharge Dyeing workshop

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 West Wilson Street, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Workshop in Casa Grande, AZ - we'll use bleach to make designs on colored fabric using a variety of methods

Color Me Calm

Maricopa, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 18160 N Maya Angelou Dr, Maricopa, AZ

Join others for fun conversation, light music, and plenty of creative coloring!

ABOUT

With Stanfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

