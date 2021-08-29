Live events Stanfield — what’s coming up
(STANFIELD, AZ) Stanfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanfield:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
A Welcome Meeting to learn more about the Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Casa Grande
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 127 West Wilson Street, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Papermaking class in Casa Grande, AZ: Learn to make recycled paper pulp and create sheets and designs with it
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 18160 N Maya Angelou Dr, Maricopa, AZ
Please join District 4 Supervisor Jeff McClure, PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb, and County Attorney Kent Volkmer for a Town Hall on August 30th at 6 pm. This meeting will be held in Room A at the Maricopa...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 127 West Wilson Street, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Workshop in Casa Grande, AZ - we'll use bleach to make designs on colored fabric using a variety of methods
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 18160 N Maya Angelou Dr, Maricopa, AZ
Join others for fun conversation, light music, and plenty of creative coloring!
Comments / 0