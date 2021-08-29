Cancel
Chappell, NE

Events on the Chappell calendar

Chappell News Flash
Chappell News Flash
(CHAPPELL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Chappell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chappell area:

FIX ESTATE - DAY TWO

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021 – FIX ESTATE AUCTION DAY 2 – SEDGWICK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS – JULESBURG, CO – SALE TIME: 10:00 a.m. – Lunch by Steger BBQ & Pizza We are honored to offer you the collection of...

Church Council and Potluck

Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 230 E Furry St, Holyoke, CO

Church Council and Potluck is on Facebook. To connect with Church Council and Potluck, join Facebook today.

2021 Indian Pride 5K Fun Run

Ogallala, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 315 North Spruce Street, Ogallala, NE 69153

Join Adams Insurance Advisors for our 3rd Annual Indian Pride 5k Fun Run on September 18th @ 7:30 am. Benefiting OPS Foundation.

Fall Wreath Make & Take- Sidney

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Time for some Fall wreath Make & Take classes ! 🎉 🍁 We will be making this Fall / Thanksgiving themed storm door wreath, right here in Sidney! ! WREATH MAKE AND TAKE - Sidney further class info...

