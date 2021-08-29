Events on the Correctionville calendar

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Correctionville has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Correctionville area:

Green World Tour Köln Whiting, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Sachsenbergstraße, 51063 Köln

Die Vielfalt der Nachhaltigkeit auf einer Messe in Köln erleben. Über 60 Vorträge - mehr als 1000 Angebote aus folgenden Themenbereichen:

Car, Truck, Tractor Show Correctionville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Bring your vehicles or just come and enjoy viewing cars, trucks and tractors. Ice cream will be served. All activities outside.

Tavern Dinner Sergeant Bluff, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Tavern Dinner Hosted By SBL Troop 272. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Sergeant Bluff., Troop 272 Annual Taver Dinner

30th IRCC Toy Run Sergeant Bluff, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Independent Riders For Children & Charities 30th Toy Run proceeds will go to a local children's charity. no toys due to covid - cash donations only

Sioux City, IA Concealed Carry Class Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5858 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required to certify for an Iowa Permit to Carry.