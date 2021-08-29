Cancel
Correctionville, IA

Events on the Correctionville calendar

Correctionville News Watch
 5 days ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Correctionville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Correctionville area:

Green World Tour Köln

Whiting, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Sachsenbergstraße, 51063 Köln

Die Vielfalt der Nachhaltigkeit auf einer Messe in Köln erleben. Über 60 Vorträge - mehr als 1000 Angebote aus folgenden Themenbereichen:

Car, Truck, Tractor Show

Correctionville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Bring your vehicles or just come and enjoy viewing cars, trucks and tractors. Ice cream will be served. All activities outside.

Tavern Dinner

Sergeant Bluff, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Tavern Dinner Hosted By SBL Troop 272. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at Sergeant Bluff., Troop 272 Annual Taver Dinner

30th IRCC Toy Run

Sergeant Bluff, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Independent Riders For Children & Charities 30th Toy Run proceeds will go to a local children's charity. no toys due to covid - cash donations only

Sioux City, IA Concealed Carry Class

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5858 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required to certify for an Iowa Permit to Carry.

With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

