What’s up Monterey: Local events calendar

(MONTEREY, VA) Monterey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monterey:

Durbin Rocket @ Durbin, WV Durbin, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4759 Staunton Parkersburg Turnpike, Durbin, WV

CATCH THE FINAL SEASON OF THE DURBIN ROCKET BEFORE THE CASS-TO-DURBIN LINE OPENS! In century-old Durbin, the DURBIN ROCKET Excursion Train is […]

Cass Whittaker Trip @ Cass Scenic State Park Cass, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 12363 Cass Rd, Cass, WV

Boarding Location – Cass Depot (not Elkins) 12363 Cass Road Cass, WV 24927 Trip Summary The long haul of 11 […]

Into the Woods with The Judy Chops Millboro, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 77 Into the Woods Rd, MILLBORO, VA 24460

The Judy Chops on the stage and Aimee in TLC. An evening of live music, food and everything in between, served with a kicker of love.❤️

Spruce Knob mountain retreat Circleville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 18 Woodlands Way, Circleville, WV 26804

A 3-day trip consisting of mindful hiking, restorative yoga, cave exploring, warm campfires, starry nights, and new friends