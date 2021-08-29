Live events on the horizon in Moapa

(MOAPA, NV) Live events are coming to Moapa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moapa:

Yoga with Coach Pegah The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 88901

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Bereavement Group Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice for those grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information please call (702) 346-5224.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mesquite, NV 89024

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LVNV The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Las Vegas, NV 88901

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Funeral Mass Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 401 Canyon Crest Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Wilfred Albert “Sonny” Carrier, of Mesquite, Nevada, 82, passed away on August 24, 2021. He was born to Wilfred and Alberta Carrier on November 13, 1938 in Dover, New Hampshire. Sonny grew up in...