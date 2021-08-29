Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillar, AR

Tillar events coming soon

Posted by 
Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 5 days ago

(TILLAR, AR) Tillar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tillar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdCop_0bgSf2v800

Delta Hot Tamale Festival Welcome Dinner

Greenville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 211 South Walnut Street, Greenville, MS 38701

Kick off the Delta Hot Tamale Festival at our Welcome Dinner prepared by David Crews of Delta Supper Club and his all-star lineup of chefs!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3z6a_0bgSf2v800

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training - Monticello, Arkansas

Monticello, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1022 Scogin Drive, Monticello, AR 71655

ASIST is a two day workshop which teaches participants to recognize suicidal thoughts and works to a plan of safety. Intervention Training.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nh8x5_0bgSf2v800

STAINLESS STEEL INDIAN RING

Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

This entire sale is dedicated to Percy Morris, avid collector & wonderful person to have known. His widow has commissioned Mike Nichols Auctions to s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVO3b_0bgSf2v800

ALL Conference

Monticello, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 909 North Hyatt Street, Monticello, AR 71655

Join other Kingdom-minded church leaders for encouragement, networking, inspiring worship, and engaging teaching.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tefdC_0bgSf2v800

Memorial service

Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1265 S Main St, Greenville, MS

Find the obituary of Rickie Wayne Goodwin (1958 - 2021) from Greenville, MS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar, AR
32
Followers
298
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tillar, AR
Monticello, AR
Obituaries
City
Monticello, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Hot Tamale#Live Events#Auction#Delta Supper Club#Asist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy