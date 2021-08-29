Tillar events coming soon

(TILLAR, AR) Tillar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tillar:

Delta Hot Tamale Festival Welcome Dinner Greenville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 211 South Walnut Street, Greenville, MS 38701

Kick off the Delta Hot Tamale Festival at our Welcome Dinner prepared by David Crews of Delta Supper Club and his all-star lineup of chefs!

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training - Monticello, Arkansas Monticello, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1022 Scogin Drive, Monticello, AR 71655

ASIST is a two day workshop which teaches participants to recognize suicidal thoughts and works to a plan of safety. Intervention Training.

STAINLESS STEEL INDIAN RING Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

This entire sale is dedicated to Percy Morris, avid collector & wonderful person to have known. His widow has commissioned Mike Nichols Auctions to s...

ALL Conference Monticello, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 909 North Hyatt Street, Monticello, AR 71655

Join other Kingdom-minded church leaders for encouragement, networking, inspiring worship, and engaging teaching.

Memorial service Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1265 S Main St, Greenville, MS

Find the obituary of Rickie Wayne Goodwin (1958 - 2021) from Greenville, MS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.