San Luis, CO

Coming soon: San Luis events

San Luis News Flash
 5 days ago

(SAN LUIS, CO) Live events are coming to San Luis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Luis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6OLr_0bgSf09g00

Sunset on the Rio Grande Southern

Antonito, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5234 US Hwy 285, Antonito, CO

Trains Magazine, Cumbres & Toltec Scenic present Sunset on the Rio Grande Southern, a once-in-a-lifetime with RGS 20 / 455.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24S4cs_0bgSf09g00

RGS 20 solo at the CT&S

Antonito, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 5234B Highway 285, Antonito, CO 81120

RGS 20, visiting from Colorado Railroad Museum, will pull a mixed train (freight cars and two historic cars) from Antonito to Big Horn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKWDp_0bgSf09g00

Round-UP Concert

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Alamosa Round-UP will bring #1 Billboard Country Chart-topper, Chancey Williams and The Younger Bros Band to Alamosa. This country concert will follow the Alamosa Round-UP PRCA Rodeo on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbnpT_0bgSf09g00

Save A Life - International Overdose Awareness Day- ALAMOSA — End Overdose Colorado

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

City Market in Alamosa will offer free naloxone and information about how to use this life-saving drug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Czvbw_0bgSf09g00

Alamosa, CO Concealed Carry Class

Alamosa, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 148 Craft Drive, Alamosa, CO 81101

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

San Luis News Flash

San Luis, CO
With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

