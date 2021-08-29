Cancel
Chama, NM

Live events Chama — what’s coming up

Chama Today
 5 days ago

(CHAMA, NM) Live events are lining up on the Chama calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chama area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQFvr_0bgSeza100

Healing Water and a guitar

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 323 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO

Let the Healing Water and the guitar music surround you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVRcD_0bgSeza100

LIVE at El Camino: M.C. Curry Organ Trio

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 651 W U.S. HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO

Join us at El Camino for live music from the M.C. Curry Organ Trio, musical friends of our fave Bob Hemenger. Doors at 1, music at 2. About this Event Come on down to El Camino and enjoy some live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffSKt_0bgSeza100

Tapestry Weaving Class — Tierra Wools

Chama, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2540 US-64, Chama, NM

In our 5-day Beginning Weaving Class, students learn everything they need to know in order to design and weave simple, but beautiful weavings with a plain colored warp on a treadle loom. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIOJU_0bgSeza100

Ole Miners

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ole Miners at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amzxA_0bgSeza100

Sunset on the Rio Grande Southern: RGS 20 doubleheader with 455 at the Cumbres & Toltec

Chama, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

On Aug. 31, Trains magazine will sponsor a chartered photo freight at the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic with Rio Grande Southern 4-6-0 No. 20 from the Colorado Railroad Museum and C&TS’s own 2-8-2 No...

Chama, NM
ABOUT

With Chama Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

