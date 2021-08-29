Cancel
La Crosse, KS

La Crosse events calendar

La Crosse Digest
 5 days ago

(LA CROSSE, KS) La Crosse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Crosse area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrshB_0bgSeyhI00

Youth Outdoor Day by Friends of Cheyenne Bottoms

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 592 NE K 156 Hwy, Great Bend, KS

Y:outh Outdoor Day by Friends of Cheyenne Bottoms - Sunday, August 29 1:00 - 4:00 pm at KWEC. Get the kids outside to explore various outdoor recreation activities. Instruction and shooting sports...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r22PN_0bgSeyhI00

TCHS Volleyball at Russell

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 565 State St, Russell, KS

TCHS Volleyball travels to Russell to take on the Broncos.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ih4WX_0bgSeyhI00

The Wizard of Oz and Toto Too!

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 121 E 8th St, Hays, KS

It’s bedtime for Toto’s puppies, but not before they get a story. And of course, Toto has his own spin on what happened when that twister took them far away from their Kansas farm. Please bring a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCHLK_0bgSeyhI00

Outdoor Pops Concert--Broadway Tonight!

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join the Hays Symphony at the Hays Pavilion for its opening concert of the season! Featuring Broadway show tunes from Hamilton, Wicked, Chorus Line, West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgTOh_0bgSeyhI00

Kansas Athletic Grants

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Learn More

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse, KS
ABOUT

With La Crosse Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

