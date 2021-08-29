La Crosse events calendar

(LA CROSSE, KS) La Crosse has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Crosse area:

Youth Outdoor Day by Friends of Cheyenne Bottoms Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 592 NE K 156 Hwy, Great Bend, KS

Y:outh Outdoor Day by Friends of Cheyenne Bottoms - Sunday, August 29 1:00 - 4:00 pm at KWEC. Get the kids outside to explore various outdoor recreation activities. Instruction and shooting sports...

TCHS Volleyball at Russell Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 565 State St, Russell, KS

TCHS Volleyball travels to Russell to take on the Broncos.

The Wizard of Oz and Toto Too! Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 121 E 8th St, Hays, KS

It’s bedtime for Toto’s puppies, but not before they get a story. And of course, Toto has his own spin on what happened when that twister took them far away from their Kansas farm. Please bring a...

Outdoor Pops Concert--Broadway Tonight! Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join the Hays Symphony at the Hays Pavilion for its opening concert of the season! Featuring Broadway show tunes from Hamilton, Wicked, Chorus Line, West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof and...

Kansas Athletic Grants Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.