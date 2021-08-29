Coming soon: Belfield events

(BELFIELD, ND) Live events are coming to Belfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Belfield area:

The North Dakota Energy Summit Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 3rd Ave, Medora, ND

CWAG and the Attorney General Alliance are pleased to partner with co-hosts and Immediate Past Chairs Attorneys General Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota and Hector Balderas of New Mexico for the...

Church Family Picnic Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our annual church family picnic. There will be yard games, a bounce house, a 75 foot inflatable obstacle course and even a dunk tank! We will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs. Please...

Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

Sunday, August 29, 20211:00 PM – 5:00 PMHeart River Golf CourseContact: 701-456-2074All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

Comedian K-von at the Medora Musical in North Dakota (all-ages) Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3422 Chateau Rd, Medora, ND

K-VON (DryBarComedy/TedTalks) is the Most Patriotic & famous 1/2 Persian Comedian in the world. He is one of the featured acts at the Medora Musical for 3 weeks. Come laugh and celebrate the USA...

Dickinson, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 1st Avenue East, Dickinson, ND 58601

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae