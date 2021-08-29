Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfield, ND

Coming soon: Belfield events

Posted by 
Belfield Post
Belfield Post
 5 days ago

(BELFIELD, ND) Live events are coming to Belfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Belfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2669jD_0bgSexoZ00

The North Dakota Energy Summit

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 3rd Ave, Medora, ND

CWAG and the Attorney General Alliance are pleased to partner with co-hosts and Immediate Past Chairs Attorneys General Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota and Hector Balderas of New Mexico for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1CT1_0bgSexoZ00

Church Family Picnic

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our annual church family picnic. There will be yard games, a bounce house, a 75 foot inflatable obstacle course and even a dunk tank! We will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs. Please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6BuQ_0bgSexoZ00

Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2510 8th St SW, Dickinson, ND

Sunday, August 29, 20211:00 PM – 5:00 PMHeart River Golf CourseContact: 701-456-2074All event details are subject to change. Please reference event websites for updates.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4f7a_0bgSexoZ00

Comedian K-von at the Medora Musical in North Dakota (all-ages)

Medora, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3422 Chateau Rd, Medora, ND

K-VON (DryBarComedy/TedTalks) is the Most Patriotic & famous 1/2 Persian Comedian in the world. He is one of the featured acts at the Medora Musical for 3 weeks. Come laugh and celebrate the USA...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTql4_0bgSexoZ00

Dickinson, ND Mediumship Gallery w/Tania Rae

Dickinson, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 1st Avenue East, Dickinson, ND 58601

“Bridging The Gap” w/ a little bit of Heaven on Earth with Medium Tania Rae

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Belfield Post

Belfield Post

Belfield, ND
10
Followers
298
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Belfield, ND
State
New Mexico State
Dickinson, ND
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Stenehjem
Person
Hector Balderas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Hamburgers#Live Events#Heaven On Earth#The Most Patriotic#Persian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy