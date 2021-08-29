Cancel
Peach Springs, AZ

Live events coming up in Peach Springs

Peach Springs Today
 5 days ago

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Peach Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Peach Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNukf_0bgSewvq00

Kingman, AZ Concealed Carry Class

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3340 East Andy Devine Avenue, Kingman, AZ 86401

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJHL9_0bgSewvq00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ut5T1_0bgSewvq00

Grand Canyon West Rim Tour | 52% Ticket Discount

Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

At the Grand Canyon West Rim, visit the Hualapai Indian Country and take advantage of the many photo opportunities with your hosts, the Hualapai Indians. Experience the ancient geological rock...

Peach Springs Today

Peach Springs, AZ
With Peach Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

