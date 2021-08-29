Cancel
Geneva, NY

Coming soon: Geneva events

Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
(GENEVA, NY) Live events are coming to Geneva.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Geneva:

Kick off Annual Chicken BBQ

Waterloo, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3075 State Route 96 South, Waterloo, NY

We will be hosting our Kick Off Event Sunday August 29th starting at 12pm at Muranda Cheese Company 3075 Route 96, Waterloo NY We will have information on important dates, GGHO Apparel, Jersey and...

08/30/21 August Ammo Auction. Geneva, New York NY

Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2741 Lyons Rd, Geneva, NY

ONLINE AMMO & ACCESSORY AUCTION LARGE ASSORTMENT of AMMO MAGAZINES ACCESSORIES Bidding Opens Monday, Aug 16thPREVIEW: Friday, Aug. 27 10:00 to 5:00 pm at Hessney Auction Center Ends Monday, Aug...

Canasta

Clifton Springs, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4 Railroad Ave, Clifton Springs, NY

Join us at the library every Tuesday afternoon for a game of Canasta! Teams are formed on a first come, first served basis.

TIGER QUEEN - Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre On The Lake

Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva, NY 14456

Presenting TIGER QUEEN - A Murder On The Lake Dinner Theatre Production at 41 Lakefront Drive, Geneva NY 14456

"Senior Follies" Talent Show

Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 82 Seneca St., Geneva, NY 14456

Sponsored by the Foster Grandparent Program of the Wayne County Action Program

