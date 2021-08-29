Cancel
Recipes

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Several Layer Dip

By KJRH Digital
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
Serves 8

Ingredients:

¾ cup low fat yogurt or sour cream

2 teaspoons chili powder (no sodium)

1 teaspoon cumin

16 ounces bean dip, refried beans, or mashed cooked beans of your choice (1.5mg total fat or less per serving would be best)

1 cup mashed avocado or guacamole

Your choice of additional “layers” including chopped tomatoes, salsa, black olives, green onion, fresh or pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese, chopped cilantro, and/or chopped red onions.

Directions:

1. In a small mixing bowl, combine yogurt or sour cream with chili powder and cumin. Stir well to combine. Set aside.

2. On a platter or plate evenly spread the bean dip.

3. Top the bean dip with a layer of guacamole then follow with the chili yogurt mixture.

4. Top with any and all of your favorite ingredients.

For serving: Serve with a selection of fresh veggies like bell peppers, radishes, cauliflower, broccoli, cucumbers, carrots, celery, sugar snap peas, whole grain tortillas, chips, pita, etc.

Tip: Aside from a great party dip or snack, this dip makes a great lunch. Simply, layer the ingredients into a storage container with a lid and take to work or school for a quick and easy, no cook lunch!

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

