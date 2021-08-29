Howard events coming up

(HOWARD, SD) Live events are lining up on the Howard calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Howard area:

Corn Palace Festival Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD

Williams and Ree, a duo also known as “The Indian” and “The White Guy,” will be taking the stage at the 2021 Corn Palace festival at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 26. The duo performs a mix of...

Quality Inn Ribbon Cutting Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1221 S Burr St, Mitchell, SD

The Mitchell Chamber of Commerce welcomes everyone to join us in congratulating Quality Inn on their new ownership! We'll celebrate them with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 31 at 10...

E-Kids Kickoff Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

We are kicking off E-kids for this fall and we want to celebrate with your kids! Join us for our Embrace Kids Kickoff event- we will have games, prizes, selfie booths and of course ice cream...

Cancer Support Group Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 525 Foster St, Mitchell, SD

Support group meets the last Tuesday of the month. Location: Avera Queen of Peace Conference Room 1 Contact:Pat Sudbeck at 605-995-2462 Please contact Anna

Tri Tones on Bike night!! Mitchell, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

