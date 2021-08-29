Cancel
Maxwell, CA

Maxwell calendar: What's coming up

Maxwell Journal

(MAXWELL, CA) Live events are lining up on the Maxwell calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maxwell area:

Women of the West Fest!

Arbuckle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 100 5th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912

Tatiana and the Wayward Coyotes, Mae McCoy and her Neon Stars, Darci Carlson with Jeff Crosby and the Refugees. Three full bands one place.

Live Fall Ball Registration

Sutter, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join us at Sutter Cut Pizza and register for fall ball!

Arbuckle 4-H Enrollment Night

Arbuckle, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 308 5th St, Arbuckle, CA

Arbuckle 4-H Drive-Thru Enrollment Night~5:00 - 6:30 LaVanche Hursch Park (across from Rise & Grind) 1. Complete online enrollment forms at … span More

NCRC Thunderhill 3 Mile w/ Bypass!

Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come join us for not just one, but two days at the track! The days will be August 28th and 29th. It will be the standard Three Mile with bypass configuration with five sessions per run group...

Ori Ara Retreat

Williams, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3375 Wilbur Springs Road, Williams, CA 95987

The Ori Ara Retreat is an opportunity to learn and practice honoring our bodies, bringing it into alignment with our highest self

