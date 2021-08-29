Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tower Hill, IL

Tower Hill calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Tower Hill Digest
Tower Hill Digest
 5 days ago

(TOWER HILL, IL) Tower Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tower Hill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OabHs_0bgSeqdU00

Tracy Lawrence

Altamont, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

The Effingham County Fair board is excited to announce the entertainment for the 2021 Effingham County Fair. Country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy are coming to the fair this year...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9MK5_0bgSeqdU00

Night of Worship Mt Zion, IL

Mt Zion, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Night of Worship with Sisters & CO. These musical artists have recently recorded an album in 2021. They will bring a time of ministry throughout this event as well as singing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ff3XX_0bgSeqdU00

Bingocize @ Moweaqua Public Library – Moweaqua, IL

Moweaqua, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 600 N Putnam St, Moweaqua, IL

Bingocize @ Moweaqua Public Library – Moweaqua, IL Mondays & Wednesdays (off on holidays), August 16, 2021 to October 20, 2021 at 11 AM – 12 PM – BINGOCIZE* is a 10 week health promotion program...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DM564_0bgSeqdU00

Pana Tri-County Fair

Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 605 N 2500 East Rd, Pana, IL

County fair features fun for the entire family including children's activities, music, agriculture exhibits and displays, entertainment, horse races, tractor and truck pull, demolition derby...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elfc2_0bgSeqdU00

Memorial Graveside Service

Bethany, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Henry Edward Clark, Sr., 80, of Bethany, passed away, 11:11 a.m. Sunday, August 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. Memorial graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tower Hill Digest

Tower Hill Digest

Tower Hill, IL
36
Followers
287
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tower Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
City
Tower Hill, IL
City
Moweaqua, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bethany, IL
City
Decatur, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Neal Mccoy
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Races#Demolition Derby#The Effingham County Fair#Sisters Co#Il Mondays Wednesdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy