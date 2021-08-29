Tower Hill calendar: Coming events

(TOWER HILL, IL) Tower Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tower Hill:

Tracy Lawrence Altamont, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

The Effingham County Fair board is excited to announce the entertainment for the 2021 Effingham County Fair. Country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy are coming to the fair this year...

Night of Worship Mt Zion, IL Mt Zion, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Night of Worship with Sisters & CO. These musical artists have recently recorded an album in 2021. They will bring a time of ministry throughout this event as well as singing.

Bingocize @ Moweaqua Public Library – Moweaqua, IL Moweaqua, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 600 N Putnam St, Moweaqua, IL

Bingocize @ Moweaqua Public Library – Moweaqua, IL Mondays & Wednesdays (off on holidays), August 16, 2021 to October 20, 2021 at 11 AM – 12 PM – BINGOCIZE* is a 10 week health promotion program...

Pana Tri-County Fair Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 605 N 2500 East Rd, Pana, IL

County fair features fun for the entire family including children's activities, music, agriculture exhibits and displays, entertainment, horse races, tractor and truck pull, demolition derby...

Memorial Graveside Service Bethany, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Henry Edward Clark, Sr., 80, of Bethany, passed away, 11:11 a.m. Sunday, August 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. Memorial graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29...