Live events on the horizon in Clarksdale

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Clarksdale calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clarksdale area:

Day of Mindfulness (Thursday) Batesville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 123 Towles Road, Batesville, MS 38606

Come for a day of mindfulness and peace (for fully vaccinated friends & children under 12 years old)

Add it Up : Concert,Bike & Carshow Charleston, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Nelson Drive, Charleston, MS 38921

Bigcuzsolo presents Add it Up with Star performer BankRoll Freddie an a host of other performers.Bikes Cars bring em out let’s add it up.

BLACK TO NORMAL Cleveland, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 301 Cotton Row, Cleveland, MS 38732

The official Ruleville Homecoming Finale and birthday celebration for all October babies.

Black Wall Street Pop Up Shop 2 Batesville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 101 Court Street, Batesville, MS 38606

Pop Up Shop hosted by Tia Mckinney in the Northern Mississippi area, south of Memphis.

Otherfest Cleveland, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3838 U.S. 61, Cleveland, MS 38732

Since 2006, Otherfest is Keep Cleveland Boring's Fall outdoor music festival featuring singer/songwriters and local and regional bands.