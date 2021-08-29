Live events on the horizon in Big Rapids

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Big Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Rapids:

Bulldog Beginnings 2021: #FerrisMoveIn Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1201 S State St, Big Rapids, MI

Fall 2021 Move-in begins at the Ewigleben Sports Complex/Wink Arena. We can't wait to see you. Move-in day for Fall 2021 begins Wednesday, Aug. 25 and continues through Aug. 29. Check the full...

Tree Planting Workday Bitely, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 11470 North Walnut Avenue, Bitely, MI 49309

Help reforest an area along McDuffee Creek to support habitat and water quality.

Qi Gong Red Fox Market Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 112 S Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI

Qi gong is an ancient Chinese exercise/movement for equalizing of one's energy. Not too fast, not too slow, and especially not stagnant. One half hour with exercises that first help us move...

Billy Ray Parnell Memorial Purple Heart Hunt Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 16665 12 Mile Rd, Big Rapids, MI

The FEW is excited about the 2021 Billy Ray Parnell Memorial Purple Heart Hunt at the incredible Two Hats Ranch in Big Rapids, Michigan. This hunt is an annual event in honor of fallen Hero Billy...

Camp Henry Biannual Work Days! Newaygo, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 5575 South Gordon Avenue, Newaygo, MI 49337

Bring your friends and family for our biannual work days at Camp Henry!