Springdale, WA

Springdale events coming up

Springdale Voice
 5 days ago

(SPRINGDALE, WA) Springdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springdale area:

SPOKANE, WA: 1 Day Pistol Essentials

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 6411 North Aubrey L White Parkway, Spokane, WA 99208

An introduction to modern coaching methodology, application and structure of deliberate practice, and the use of diagnostic fundamentals.

Football FR Practice

Mead, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 6015 E Mt Spokane Park Dr, Mead, WA

In order to practice, condition or participate in Open Gym activities, you must complete registration process: Physical on File with Athletic Dept √ Registered Online √ ...

School Board Meeting

Mead, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6015 E Mt Spokane Park Dr, Mead, WA

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from Mead High School: Monday, August 30 at 6:00 PM

Weekday Resort Day Pass - August 30, 2021

Loon Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 41000 Granite Point Park Rd, Loon Lake, WA

Reserve your spot for all day access to the best beach in Eastern Washington!

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Northern Quest

Airway Heights, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA

Let’s Get Crafty at Kids Quest at Northern Quest! Here in Spokane, we will be creating colorful pinwheels, watercolor circle art, string painting, and whipping up noodle necklaces and playdough...

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

