Events on the Alexander City calendar

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Alexander City has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alexander City:

Back to School Party!!! Camp Hill, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Back to School Party!!! is on Facebook. To connect with Back to School Party!!!, join Facebook today.

Singer and Songwriter Perry Brown Equality, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Perry Brown is a singer/songwriter from Troy, AL. His most recent release is the album “Become My Blood,” from 2017. Perry's songs have been played on Sirius XM, the BBC and radio stations across...

Passport To Purity Wetumpka, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3105 Rifle Range Rd, Wetumpka, AL

Parent Equipping If your a parent of a pre-adolescent or child just entering this phase, you know at some point some conversation about sex, relationships, their body, purity, and more need to...

Open Studio in Dadeville Dadeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 116 Kids Ct, Dadeville, AL

The Artists Association of Central Alabama meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays at the Dadeville Senior Center on Columbus St. Beginners are welcome, and there is no charge for open studios.

Minority Outdoor Alliance Festival Sylacauga, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 560 Farm Links Boulevard, Sylacauga, AL 35151

The Minority Outdoor Alliance is having its first annual Outdoor Festival!