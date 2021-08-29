Cancel
Alexander City, AL

Events on the Alexander City calendar

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Alexander City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alexander City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L29EJ_0bgSemLo00

Back to School Party!!!

Camp Hill, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Back to School Party!!! is on Facebook. To connect with Back to School Party!!!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teZN9_0bgSemLo00

Singer and Songwriter Perry Brown

Equality, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Perry Brown is a singer/songwriter from Troy, AL. His most recent release is the album “Become My Blood,” from 2017. Perry's songs have been played on Sirius XM, the BBC and radio stations across...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JM9JK_0bgSemLo00

Passport To Purity

Wetumpka, AL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3105 Rifle Range Rd, Wetumpka, AL

Parent Equipping If your a parent of a pre-adolescent or child just entering this phase, you know at some point some conversation about sex, relationships, their body, purity, and more need to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0Drv_0bgSemLo00

Open Studio in Dadeville

Dadeville, AL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 116 Kids Ct, Dadeville, AL

The Artists Association of Central Alabama meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays at the Dadeville Senior Center on Columbus St. Beginners are welcome, and there is no charge for open studios.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaNsx_0bgSemLo00

Minority Outdoor Alliance Festival

Sylacauga, AL

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 560 Farm Links Boulevard, Sylacauga, AL 35151

The Minority Outdoor Alliance is having its first annual Outdoor Festival!

Learn More

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

